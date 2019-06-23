Astros 9, Yankees 4

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 LMahieu 3b 4 2 3 3 Bregman ss 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 1 Brntley lf 4 1 2 1 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 3b 4 2 2 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 2 0 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 White 1b 4 1 1 4 A.Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 2 0 Gardner lf 2 1 1 0 Totals 38 9 14 9 Totals 32 4 6 4

Houston 101 430 000—9 New York 000 030 010—4

DP_Houston 1, New York 3. LOB_Houston 4, New York 3. 2B_Altuve (8). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Altuve (10), Alvarez (7), Gurriel (6), White (3), LeMahieu (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander W,10-3 7 4 3 3 2 9 Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1 R.Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 New York J.Happ L,7-4 4 11 8 8 0 2 Cessa 4 3 1 1 1 4 Hale 1 0 0 0 1 1

J.Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:48. A_46,769 (47,309).

