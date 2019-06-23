Listen Live Sports

Astros 9, Yankees 4

June 23, 2019 5:10 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .251
Bregman ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Brantley lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .322
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .333
Gurriel 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .261
Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234
Reddick rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297
White 1b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .229
Marisnick cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253
Totals 38 9 14 9 2 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .322
Judge rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .253
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .202
Gardner lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 11
Houston 101 430 000—9 14 0
New York 000 030 010—4 6 0

LOB_Houston 4, New York 3. 2B_Altuve (8). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Altuve (10), off Happ; White (3), off Happ; Alvarez (7), off Happ; Gurriel (6), off Cessa; LeMahieu (10), off Verlander. RBIs_Altuve (22), Brantley (43), Alvarez 2 (16), Gurriel (33), White 4 (15), LeMahieu 3 (51), Judge (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Houston 3 for 4; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Judge. GIDP_Altuve 2, White, Voit.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, White), (Altuve, Bregman, White); New York 3 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit), (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit), (Torres, Gregorius, Voit).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 10-3 7 4 3 3 2 9 107 2.67
Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.60
Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.25
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, L, 7-4 4 11 8 8 0 2 68 5.23
Cessa 4 3 1 1 1 4 50 5.11
Hale 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.43

Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:48. A_46,769 (47,309).

