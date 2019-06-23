Astros 9, Yankees 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Bregman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.322
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|White 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.229
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|2
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.322
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Gardner lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|11
|Houston
|101
|430
|000—9
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|010—4
|6
|0
LOB_Houston 4, New York 3. 2B_Altuve (8). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Altuve (10), off Happ; White (3), off Happ; Alvarez (7), off Happ; Gurriel (6), off Cessa; LeMahieu (10), off Verlander. RBIs_Altuve (22), Brantley (43), Alvarez 2 (16), Gurriel (33), White 4 (15), LeMahieu 3 (51), Judge (12).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Houston 3 for 4; New York 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Judge. GIDP_Altuve 2, White, Voit.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, White), (Altuve, Bregman, White); New York 3 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit), (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit), (Torres, Gregorius, Voit).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 10-3
|7
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|107
|2.67
|Devenski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.60
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.25
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 7-4
|4
|11
|8
|8
|0
|2
|68
|5.23
|Cessa
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|50
|5.11
|Hale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.43
Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:48. A_46,769 (47,309).
