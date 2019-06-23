Astros 9, Yankees 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .251 Bregman ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Brantley lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .322 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .333 Gurriel 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .261 Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234 Reddick rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297 White 1b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .229 Marisnick cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253 Totals 38 9 14 9 2 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .322 Judge rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .253 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .202 Gardner lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Totals 32 4 6 4 2 11

Houston 101 430 000—9 14 0 New York 000 030 010—4 6 0

LOB_Houston 4, New York 3. 2B_Altuve (8). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Altuve (10), off Happ; White (3), off Happ; Alvarez (7), off Happ; Gurriel (6), off Cessa; LeMahieu (10), off Verlander. RBIs_Altuve (22), Brantley (43), Alvarez 2 (16), Gurriel (33), White 4 (15), LeMahieu 3 (51), Judge (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Houston 3 for 4; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Judge. GIDP_Altuve 2, White, Voit.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, White), (Altuve, Bregman, White); New York 3 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit), (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit), (Torres, Gregorius, Voit).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 10-3 7 4 3 3 2 9 107 2.67 Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.60 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.25 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, L, 7-4 4 11 8 8 0 2 68 5.23 Cessa 4 3 1 1 1 4 50 5.11 Hale 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.43

Happ pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:48. A_46,769 (47,309).

