Athletics 11, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Beckham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.136
|Moore 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|12
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Canha lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.218
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|10
|4
|3
|Seattle
|010
|010
|000—
|2
|6
|4
|Oakland
|310
|502
|00x—11
|13
|0
E_Smith (4), Crawford 2 (4), Seager (4). LOB_Seattle 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Beckham (15), Moore (6), Chapman (15), Olson (7), Canha (5), Phegley (12). HR_Semien (10), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Crawford (9), Williamson (12), Semien 2 (36), Chapman (37), Davis (36), Laureano 2 (30), Profar 4 (39). SB_Profar (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Moore); Oakland 4 (Davis, Canha, Pinder 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Oakland 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_Williamson, Smith, Olson. GIDP_Chapman, Laureano, Pinder.
DP_Seattle 3 (Moore, Crawford, Vogelbach), (Crawford, Moore, Vogelbach), (Moore, Crawford, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bautista, L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|28
|11.25
|LeBlanc
|2
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|1
|73
|6.20
|Scott
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|5.68
|Biddle
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|6.53
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.09
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 9-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|93
|2.85
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.75
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.60
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.51
Inherited runners-scored_LeBlanc 2-0, Scott 2-0, Biddle 1-0. HBP_Scott (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:58. A_14,846 (46,765).
