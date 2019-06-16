Athletics 11, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .290 Santana rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .285 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Beckham dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .232 Williamson lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .136 Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206 Totals 33 2 6 2 2 12

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 3 3 2 1 0 .279 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .257 Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .242 Canha lf 3 3 1 0 1 0 .231 Laureano cf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Profar 2b 4 0 3 4 0 0 .218 Pinder rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Phegley c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Totals 37 11 13 10 4 3

Seattle 010 010 000— 2 6 4 Oakland 310 502 00x—11 13 0

E_Smith (4), Crawford 2 (4), Seager (4). LOB_Seattle 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Beckham (15), Moore (6), Chapman (15), Olson (7), Canha (5), Phegley (12). HR_Semien (10), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Crawford (9), Williamson (12), Semien 2 (36), Chapman (37), Davis (36), Laureano 2 (30), Profar 4 (39). SB_Profar (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Moore); Oakland 4 (Davis, Canha, Pinder 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Oakland 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Williamson, Smith, Olson. GIDP_Chapman, Laureano, Pinder.

DP_Seattle 3 (Moore, Crawford, Vogelbach), (Crawford, Moore, Vogelbach), (Moore, Crawford, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bautista, L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 28 11.25 LeBlanc 2 2-3 8 6 6 0 1 73 6.20 Scott 2 2 2 0 0 0 28 5.68 Biddle 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 6.53 Bass 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.09 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 9-2 6 6 2 2 1 9 93 2.85 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.75 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.60 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.51

Inherited runners-scored_LeBlanc 2-0, Scott 2-0, Biddle 1-0. HBP_Scott (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:58. A_14,846 (46,765).

