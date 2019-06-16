Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 11, Mariners 2

June 16, 2019 12:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 3 3 2
J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 1
Do.Sntn rf 4 0 2 0 M.Olson 1b 5 0 1 0
Vglbach 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1
Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 Canha lf 3 3 1 0
K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 5 1 1 2
T.Bckhm dh 4 0 1 0 Profar 2b 4 0 3 4
Wllmson lf 4 0 0 1 Pinder rf 4 0 0 0
D.Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 Phegley c 4 1 1 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 37 11 13 10
Seattle 010 010 000— 2
Oakland 310 502 00x—11

E_M.Smith (4), J.Crawford 2 (4), K.Seager (4). DP_Seattle 3. LOB_Seattle 6, Oakland 7. 2B_T.Beckham (15), D.Moore (6), M.Chapman (15), M.Olson (7), Canha (5), Phegley (12). HR_Semien (10). SB_Profar (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Bautista L,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 3 1
LeBlanc 2 2-3 8 6 6 0 1
Tay.Scott 2 2 2 0 0 0
Biddle 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bass 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Montas W,9-2 6 6 2 2 1 9
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Tay.Scott (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ed Hickox.

Advertisement

T_2:58. A_14,846 (46,765).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.