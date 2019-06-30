Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 12, Angels 3

June 30, 2019 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 2 1 0 L Stlla 2b-3b 4 1 3 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 2 3 6 Trout cf 4 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0
Canha dh 1 2 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 2
Pinder rf 5 0 1 1 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
Lureano cf 5 1 2 2 K.Clhun rf-cf 4 0 1 1
Barreto 2b 4 1 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Grssman lf 4 1 1 0 Bour 1b 3 0 1 0
Phegley c 4 2 2 0 Fltcher 3b-rf 4 0 0 0
Garneau c 2 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0
Lucroy c 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 12 11 9 Totals 36 3 9 3
Oakland 010 130 070—12
Los Angeles 000 101 010— 3

E_La Stella (5), K.Calhoun (5), Barreto (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Semien (20), M.Chapman (21), Pinder (12), Laureano (17). 3B_M.Chapman (3). HR_M.Chapman (21), Ohtani 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt W,5-3 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 7
Petit H,11 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wang 0 1 0 0 0 0
Soria H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brooks 2 3 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Heaney L,1-2 6 6 5 5 1 8
No.Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian 2-3 3 5 1 1 0
J.Anderson 0 1 2 0 1 0
Walsh 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Wang pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

J.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Advertisement

HBP_by Heaney (Canha). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

T_3:18. A_37,668 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.