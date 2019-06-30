Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 12, Angels 3

June 30, 2019 7:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .272
Chapman 3b 5 2 3 6 0 0 .270
Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Canha dh 1 2 0 0 3 0 .236
Pinder rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .251
Laureano cf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .258
Barreto 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Phegley c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .263
Totals 37 12 11 9 4 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 2b-3b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .304
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297
Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Ohtani dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .299
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Calhoun rf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Bour 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .194
Fletcher 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Lucroy c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Totals 36 3 9 3 2 10
Oakland 010 130 070—12 11 1
Los Angeles 000 101 010— 3 9 2

a-struck out for Garneau in the 7th.

E_Barreto (1), La Stella (5), Calhoun (5). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Semien (20), Chapman (21), Pinder (12), Laureano (17). 3B_Chapman (3). HR_Chapman (21), off Heaney; Ohtani (11), off Bassitt; Ohtani (12), off Brooks. RBIs_Chapman 6 (52), Pinder (24), Laureano 2 (40), Ohtani 2 (35), Calhoun (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Barreto, Grossman); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Simmons, Bour). RISP_Oakland 5 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Semien, Pinder 2, Rengifo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Phegley, Olson); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour), (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour), (Rengifo, Simmons, Bour).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 5-3 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 7 94 3.80
Petit, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.53
Wang 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.80
Soria, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.74
Brooks 2 3 1 1 0 1 26 5.01
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 1-2 6 6 5 5 1 8 104 5.40
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.24
Bedrosian 2-3 3 5 1 1 0 19 2.54
J.Anderson 0 1 2 0 1 0 15 3.77
Walsh 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.70

Wang pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

J.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-0, Wang 1-0, Soria 2-0, J.Anderson 3-3, Walsh 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Canha). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:18. A_37,668 (45,050).

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.