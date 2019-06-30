Athletics 12, Angels 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.270
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Canha dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.236
|Pinder rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.258
|Barreto 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Phegley c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|37
|12
|11
|9
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b-3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Rengifo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Calhoun rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Fletcher 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Lucroy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|Oakland
|010
|130
|070—12
|11
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|010—
|3
|9
|2
a-struck out for Garneau in the 7th.
E_Barreto (1), La Stella (5), Calhoun (5). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Semien (20), Chapman (21), Pinder (12), Laureano (17). 3B_Chapman (3). HR_Chapman (21), off Heaney; Ohtani (11), off Bassitt; Ohtani (12), off Brooks. RBIs_Chapman 6 (52), Pinder (24), Laureano 2 (40), Ohtani 2 (35), Calhoun (41).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Barreto, Grossman); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Simmons, Bour). RISP_Oakland 5 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Semien, Pinder 2, Rengifo.
DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Phegley, Olson); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour), (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour), (Rengifo, Simmons, Bour).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 5-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|94
|3.80
|Petit, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.53
|Wang
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.80
|Soria, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.74
|Brooks
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|5.01
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 1-2
|6
|6
|5
|5
|1
|8
|104
|5.40
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.24
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.54
|J.Anderson
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.77
|Walsh
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.70
Wang pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
J.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-0, Wang 1-0, Soria 2-0, J.Anderson 3-3, Walsh 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Canha). WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:18. A_37,668 (45,050).
