Athletics 12, Angels 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .272 Chapman 3b 5 2 3 6 0 0 .270 Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Canha dh 1 2 0 0 3 0 .236 Pinder rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .251 Laureano cf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .258 Barreto 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Phegley c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .263 Totals 37 12 11 9 4 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b-3b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .304 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297 Rengifo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .299 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Calhoun rf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Bour 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .194 Fletcher 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Lucroy c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Totals 36 3 9 3 2 10

Oakland 010 130 070—12 11 1 Los Angeles 000 101 010— 3 9 2

a-struck out for Garneau in the 7th.

E_Barreto (1), La Stella (5), Calhoun (5). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Semien (20), Chapman (21), Pinder (12), Laureano (17). 3B_Chapman (3). HR_Chapman (21), off Heaney; Ohtani (11), off Bassitt; Ohtani (12), off Brooks. RBIs_Chapman 6 (52), Pinder (24), Laureano 2 (40), Ohtani 2 (35), Calhoun (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Barreto, Grossman); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Simmons, Bour). RISP_Oakland 5 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Semien, Pinder 2, Rengifo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Phegley, Olson); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour), (Fletcher, La Stella, Bour), (Rengifo, Simmons, Bour).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 5-3 5 2-3 5 2 2 1 7 94 3.80 Petit, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.53 Wang 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.80 Soria, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.74 Brooks 2 3 1 1 0 1 26 5.01 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 1-2 6 6 5 5 1 8 104 5.40 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.24 Bedrosian 2-3 3 5 1 1 0 19 2.54 J.Anderson 0 1 2 0 1 0 15 3.77 Walsh 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.70

Wang pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

J.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-0, Wang 1-0, Soria 2-0, J.Anderson 3-3, Walsh 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Canha). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:18. A_37,668 (45,050).

