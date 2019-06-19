Listen Live Sports

Athletics 16, Orioles 2

June 19, 2019 12:54 am
 
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto dh 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 2 1 1
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0
Sverino c 3 0 1 0 Pinder ph-3b 1 1 1 2
Sisco c 1 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 2 2 0
R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 3
Sntnder lf 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 5 3 4 3
Villar 2b 3 1 1 1 Grssman lf 3 2 1 2
Broxton cf 3 1 1 0 Canha ph-lf 1 0 0 0
R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 5 1 1 3
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 5 0 1 0
B.Tylor c 4 2 1 1
Totals 31 2 4 1 Totals 40 16 15 15
Baltimore 000 020 000— 2
Oakland 001 3010 20x—16

E_Semien (6), Ri.Martin (6). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 4. 2B_M.Chapman (17), M.Olson (9), Laureano (15). 3B_Semien (2). HR_Villar (8), Pinder (6), K.Davis (16), Laureano (11), Grossman (5), Piscotty (9), B.Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
G.Ynoa L,0-4 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 2
P.Fry 1-3 3 4 2 0 0
Straily 2 1-3 5 6 6 2 4
Oakland
Bre.Anderson W,7-4 7 4 2 1 1 2
Brooks 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by G.Ynoa (K.Davis). WP_Straily.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:28. A_14,310 (46,765).

