Athletics 16, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Nunez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Santander lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .295 Villar 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Broxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .186 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Sisco c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Totals 31 2 4 1 1 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .280 Olson 1b 4 2 2 0 1 2 .236 K.Davis dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .242 Laureano cf 5 3 4 3 0 1 .265 Piscotty rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .245 Profar 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Taylor c 4 2 1 1 0 0 .273 Pinder ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Grossman lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .246 Totals 40 16 15 15 3 6

Baltimore 000 020 000— 2 4 1 Oakland 001 3010 20x—16 15 1

E_Martin (6), Semien (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 4. 2B_Chapman (17), Olson (9), Laureano (15). 3B_Semien (2). HR_Villar (8), off B.Anderson; Taylor (1), off Ynoa; Laureano (11), off Ynoa; Grossman (5), off Ynoa; K.Davis (16), off Straily; Piscotty (9), off Straily; Pinder (6), off Straily. RBIs_Villar (28), Semien (37), K.Davis 3 (40), Laureano 3 (34), Grossman 2 (21), Piscotty 3 (32), Taylor (1), Pinder 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Alberto); Oakland 3 (K.Davis, Laureano, Piscotty). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 3; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Nunez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 0-4 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 2 94 5.65 Fry 1-3 3 4 2 0 0 20 5.16 Straily 2 1-3 5 6 6 2 4 55 9.82 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA B.Anderson, W, 7-4 7 4 2 1 1 2 98 3.68 Brooks 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 5.48

Inherited runners-scored_Straily 2-2. HBP_Ynoa (K.Davis). WP_Straily. PB_Severino (6), Taylor (1).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:28. A_14,310 (46,765).

