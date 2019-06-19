Athletics 16, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Broxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Sisco c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|Laureano cf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.265
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.245
|Profar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Taylor c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Pinder ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Grossman lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.246
|Totals
|40
|16
|15
|15
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000—
|2
|4
|1
|Oakland
|001
|3010
|20x—16
|15
|1
E_Martin (6), Semien (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 4. 2B_Chapman (17), Olson (9), Laureano (15). 3B_Semien (2). HR_Villar (8), off B.Anderson; Taylor (1), off Ynoa; Laureano (11), off Ynoa; Grossman (5), off Ynoa; K.Davis (16), off Straily; Piscotty (9), off Straily; Pinder (6), off Straily. RBIs_Villar (28), Semien (37), K.Davis 3 (40), Laureano 3 (34), Grossman 2 (21), Piscotty 3 (32), Taylor (1), Pinder 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Alberto); Oakland 3 (K.Davis, Laureano, Piscotty). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 3; Oakland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Martin. GIDP_Nunez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 0-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|94
|5.65
|Fry
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|20
|5.16
|Straily
|2
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|55
|9.82
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Anderson, W, 7-4
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|98
|3.68
|Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.48
Inherited runners-scored_Straily 2-2. HBP_Ynoa (K.Davis). WP_Straily. PB_Severino (6), Taylor (1).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:28. A_14,310 (46,765).
