Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 3, Orioles 2

June 18, 2019 12:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 2 1 0
Sntnder lf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0
Mancini rf 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Sverino dh 4 1 1 0 Lureano cf 4 0 1 0
R.Ruiz 3b 1 1 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 2 0 1 1 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 0 1 0
Totals 28 2 3 1 Totals 29 3 5 1
Baltimore 020 000 000—2
Oakland 102 000 00x—3

E_M.Chapman (6), Sisco (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 6. 2B_Semien (16), M.Olson (8), Laureano (14). CS_Sisco (1). S_R.Ruiz (1), Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cashner L,6-3 6 4 3 1 1 2
Yacabonis 2 1 0 0 2 3
Oakland
Fiers W,7-3 6 2-3 3 2 0 2 4
Hendriks H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen S,16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Cashner (Phegley). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

Advertisement

T_2:32. A_12,345 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.