Athletics 4, Rays 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.228
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Oakland
|000
|013
|000—4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|001—3
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Pinder in the 9th.
E_Adames (8). LOB_Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Semien (15). HR_Olson (10), off Pagan; Davis (14), off Pagan; Pham (9), off Fiers. RBIs_Olson 2 (20), Davis (35), Pinder (19), Pham (26), Adames (19). SB_Adames (3), Kiermaier (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Davis, Grossman); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Heredia 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Choi. GIDP_Davis, Phegley.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Beeks, Lowe, Choi), (Beeks, Lowe, Choi).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|99
|4.63
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.72
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.86
|Treinen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.51
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.70
|Beeks
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|50
|2.55
|Pagan
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|33
|1.50
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.87
|Castillo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.05
HBP_Beeks (Laureano). WP_Stanek, Fiers. PB_Zunino (3).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:47. A_11,132 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.