Athletics 4, Rays 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .253 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .228 Davis dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .254 Profar 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .207 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Pinder lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .261 a-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Totals 33 4 7 4 1 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281 Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .284 Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283 Adames ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .248 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 31 3 4 2 3 10

Oakland 000 013 000—4 7 0 Tampa Bay 100 100 001—3 4 1

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 9th.

E_Adames (8). LOB_Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Semien (15). HR_Olson (10), off Pagan; Davis (14), off Pagan; Pham (9), off Fiers. RBIs_Olson 2 (20), Davis (35), Pinder (19), Pham (26), Adames (19). SB_Adames (3), Kiermaier (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Davis, Grossman); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Heredia 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Choi. GIDP_Davis, Phegley.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Beeks, Lowe, Choi), (Beeks, Lowe, Choi).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 6 3 2 2 2 4 99 4.63 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.72 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.86 Treinen 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.51 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.70 Beeks 4 2 1 0 1 2 50 2.55 Pagan 2 2 3 2 0 2 33 1.50 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.87 Castillo 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 2.05

HBP_Beeks (Laureano). WP_Stanek, Fiers. PB_Zunino (3).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:47. A_11,132 (25,025).

