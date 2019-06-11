Listen Live Sports

Athletics 4, Rays 3

June 11, 2019 10:11 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .253
Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .228
Davis dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Profar 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .207
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Pinder lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .261
a-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Totals 33 4 7 4 1 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281
Lowe 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .284
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Adames ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .248
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 31 3 4 2 3 10
Oakland 000 013 000—4 7 0
Tampa Bay 100 100 001—3 4 1

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 9th.

E_Adames (8). LOB_Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Semien (15). HR_Olson (10), off Pagan; Davis (14), off Pagan; Pham (9), off Fiers. RBIs_Olson 2 (20), Davis (35), Pinder (19), Pham (26), Adames (19). SB_Adames (3), Kiermaier (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Davis, Grossman); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Heredia 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Choi. GIDP_Davis, Phegley.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Beeks, Lowe, Choi), (Beeks, Lowe, Choi).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 6 3 2 2 2 4 99 4.63
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.72
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.86
Treinen 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.51
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.70
Beeks 4 2 1 0 1 2 50 2.55
Pagan 2 2 3 2 0 2 33 1.50
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.87
Castillo 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 2.05

HBP_Beeks (Laureano). WP_Stanek, Fiers. PB_Zunino (3).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:47. A_11,132 (25,025).

