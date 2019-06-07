Athletics 5, Rangers 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 3 4 4 0 0 .270 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .264 Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .231 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Canha cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .247 Laureano cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Profar 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Totals 37 5 10 5 1 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .245 Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .291 Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .302 Mazara rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .265 Pence dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .287 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .165 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .146 a-Guzman ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Totals 36 3 10 3 3 7

Oakland 100 010 102—5 10 2 Texas 000 003 000—3 10 1

a-singled for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1), Semien (3), Andrus (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 9. 2B_Olson (6), Profar (9). 3B_Andrus (2). HR_Semien (8), off Lynn; Semien (9), off Leclerc; Pence (13), off Anderson. RBIs_Semien 4 (32), Olson (14), Andrus (32), Mazara (32), Pence (41). CS_DeShields (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Olson, Grossman); Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Pence, Cabrera, Santana). RISP_Oakland 3 for 13; Texas 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Profar, Mazara. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 1-3 8 3 3 1 5 92 3.98 Petit, W, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.45 Treinen, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 2 0 25 3.16 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 6 6 2 2 1 8 104 4.39 Miller, BS, 1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1 24 9.00 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.50 Leclerc, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 5.00

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-0. WP_Petit.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:09. A_25,120 (49,115).

