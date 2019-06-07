Athletics 5, Rangers 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.270
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Laureano cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|1
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.291
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.146
|a-Guzman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|3
|7
|Oakland
|100
|010
|102—5
|10
|2
|Texas
|000
|003
|000—3
|10
|1
a-singled for Mathis in the 9th.
E_Anderson (1), Semien (3), Andrus (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 9. 2B_Olson (6), Profar (9). 3B_Andrus (2). HR_Semien (8), off Lynn; Semien (9), off Leclerc; Pence (13), off Anderson. RBIs_Semien 4 (32), Olson (14), Andrus (32), Mazara (32), Pence (41). CS_DeShields (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Olson, Grossman); Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Pence, Cabrera, Santana). RISP_Oakland 3 for 13; Texas 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Profar, Mazara. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|92
|3.98
|Petit, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.45
|Treinen, S, 13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|3.16
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|104
|4.39
|Miller, BS, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|9.00
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.50
|Leclerc, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.00
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-0. WP_Petit.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:09. A_25,120 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.