Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Rangers 3

June 7, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 3 4 4 0 0 .270
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .264
Olson 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .231
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Canha cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .247
Laureano cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Profar 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Totals 37 5 10 5 1 10
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .245
Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .291
Andrus ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .302
Mazara rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .265
Pence dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .287
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .165
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .146
a-Guzman ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Totals 36 3 10 3 3 7
Oakland 100 010 102—5 10 2
Texas 000 003 000—3 10 1

a-singled for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Anderson (1), Semien (3), Andrus (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 9. 2B_Olson (6), Profar (9). 3B_Andrus (2). HR_Semien (8), off Lynn; Semien (9), off Leclerc; Pence (13), off Anderson. RBIs_Semien 4 (32), Olson (14), Andrus (32), Mazara (32), Pence (41). CS_DeShields (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Olson, Grossman); Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Pence, Cabrera, Santana). RISP_Oakland 3 for 13; Texas 1 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Profar, Mazara. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 1-3 8 3 3 1 5 92 3.98
Petit, W, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.45
Treinen, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 2 0 25 3.16
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 6 6 2 2 1 8 104 4.39
Miller, BS, 1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1 24 9.00
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.50
Leclerc, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 5.00

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-0. WP_Petit.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:09. A_25,120 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.