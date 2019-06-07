Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 7, Angels 4

June 7, 2019 1:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 L Stlla 3b 5 1 2 1
Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 2
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0
K.Davis dh 5 1 2 1 K.Clhun rf 4 0 2 0
Pscotty rf 4 2 2 2 Fltcher ss 4 0 1 0
Canha 1b 1 1 1 0 Goodwin lf 2 0 0 1
M.Olson 1b 1 0 1 0 Garneau c 4 0 0 0
Lureano cf 4 1 1 2 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0
Profar 2b 3 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 1
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 35 4 9 4
Oakland 000 330 100—7
Los Angeles 000 120 001—4

E_K.Calhoun (4), Goodwin (4), Rengifo (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_M.Olson (5), Walsh (2), Rengifo (5). HR_Piscotty (8), Trout (16). SB_K.Calhoun (3). SF_Piscotty (3), Laureano (3), Phegley (2), Goodwin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers W,5-3 6 7 3 3 0 5
Buchter 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0
Soria 1 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Skaggs L,4-6 4 6 6 5 4 4
Barria 5 3 1 1 2 6

Skaggs pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

WP_Skaggs.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:26. A_34,109 (45,050).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.