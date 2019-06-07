Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Angels 4

June 7, 2019 1:49 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .264
Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .269
Davis dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .247
Piscotty rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .265
Canha 1b 1 1 1 0 3 0 .237
Olson 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Laureano cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .259
Profar 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .207
Phegley c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .264
Totals 34 7 9 7 6 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .313
Trout cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .293
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Calhoun rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .237
Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .312
Goodwin lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .283
Garneau c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 5
Oakland 000 330 100—7 9 0
Los Angeles 000 120 001—4 9 3

E_Calhoun (4), Goodwin (4), Rengifo (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Olson (5), Walsh (2), Rengifo (5). HR_Piscotty (8), off Barria; Trout (16), off Fiers. RBIs_Davis (31), Piscotty 2 (29), Laureano 2 (23), Profar (35), Phegley (34), La Stella (36), Trout 2 (41), Goodwin (22). SB_Calhoun (3). SF_Piscotty, Laureano, Phegley, Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Chapman, Laureano, Profar, Phegley 3); Los Angeles 4 (La Stella, Ohtani, Garneau 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rengifo, La Stella.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 5-3 6 7 3 3 0 5 99 4.76
Buchter 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.86
Hendriks 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.83
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.26
Soria 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 5.28
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skaggs, L, 4-6 4 6 6 5 4 4 92 4.97
Barria 5 3 1 1 2 6 92 6.52

Skaggs pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0, Barria 2-2. WP_Skaggs. PB_Garneau (1).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:26. A_34,109 (45,050).

