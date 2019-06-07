Athletics 7, Angels 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Piscotty rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Canha 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.237
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|6
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Goodwin lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Garneau c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|Oakland
|000
|330
|100—7
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|120
|001—4
|9
|3
E_Calhoun (4), Goodwin (4), Rengifo (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Olson (5), Walsh (2), Rengifo (5). HR_Piscotty (8), off Barria; Trout (16), off Fiers. RBIs_Davis (31), Piscotty 2 (29), Laureano 2 (23), Profar (35), Phegley (34), La Stella (36), Trout 2 (41), Goodwin (22). SB_Calhoun (3). SF_Piscotty, Laureano, Phegley, Goodwin.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Chapman, Laureano, Profar, Phegley 3); Los Angeles 4 (La Stella, Ohtani, Garneau 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rengifo, La Stella.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 5-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|99
|4.76
|Buchter
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Hendriks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.83
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.26
|Soria
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|5.28
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, L, 4-6
|4
|6
|6
|5
|4
|4
|92
|4.97
|Barria
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|92
|6.52
Skaggs pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0, Barria 2-2. WP_Skaggs. PB_Garneau (1).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:26. A_34,109 (45,050).
