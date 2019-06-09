Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 9, Rangers 8

June 9, 2019 7:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 2 1 2 Choo dh 5 0 2 0
Canha lf 4 0 0 1 Da.Sntn cf 5 0 1 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0
K.Davis dh 5 1 2 3 Mazara rf 5 2 1 0
Pscotty rf 5 1 2 0 Pence lf 5 2 2 0
M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 A.Cbrra 3b 5 2 3 3
Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 DShelds pr 0 0 0 0
Lureano cf 4 1 2 0 Odor 2b 4 1 3 3
Phegley c 2 2 1 1 Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0
Fdrwicz c 3 0 0 0
Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0
Mathis c 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 11 9 Totals 42 8 15 6
Oakland 032 300 001—9
Texas 000 201 032—8

E_A.Cabrera 2 (5), Semien (4), Laureano (3). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 9. 2B_Semien (14), A.Cabrera (10), Odor 2 (8), Guzman (11). 3B_Da.Santana (3). HR_K.Davis (13), M.Olson (9), A.Cabrera (10). SB_Odor (5). CS_Laureano (2). SF_Canha (2), Phegley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas W,8-2 6 7 3 2 1 10
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Buchter H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen S,14-16 1 3 2 1 1 1
Texas
Smyly L,1-5 3 6 5 5 2 3
Miller 1 3 3 3 1 1
Fairbanks 2 0 0 0 0 3
Martin 2 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Leclerc (Chapman). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

Advertisement

T_3:25. A_20,358 (49,115).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.