Athletics 9, Rangers 8

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.227
|Pinder 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Phegley c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|3
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Santana cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Mazara rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Pence lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|1-DeShields pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.177
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Federowicz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|a-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|42
|8
|15
|6
|2
|12
|Oakland
|032
|300
|001—9
|11
|2
|Texas
|000
|201
|032—8
|15
|2
a-struck out for Federowicz in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Semien (4), Laureano (3), Cabrera 2 (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 9. 2B_Semien (14), Cabrera (10), Odor 2 (8), Guzman (11). 3B_Santana (3). HR_Olson (9), off Smyly; Davis (13), off Smyly; Cabrera (10), off Montas. RBIs_Semien 2 (34), Canha (19), Davis 3 (34), Olson 2 (18), Phegley (38), Cabrera 3 (38), Odor 3 (29). SB_Odor (5). CS_Laureano (2). SF_Canha, Phegley.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Piscotty 2, Pinder); Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Guzman 2, Federowicz). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Texas 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Canha, Santana.
DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien); Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 8-2
|6
|7
|3
|2
|1
|10
|97
|2.84
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.39
|Trivino
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|5.01
|Buchter, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.79
|Treinen, S, 14-16
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.34
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 1-5
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|54
|8.40
|Miller
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|9.47
|Fairbanks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.85
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-1. HBP_Leclerc (Chapman). WP_Leclerc. PB_Phegley (7), Mathis (3).
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.
T_3:25. A_20,358 (49,115).
