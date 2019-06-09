Athletics 9, Rangers 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 2 1 2 1 0 .272 Canha lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .239 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Davis dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .241 Piscotty rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .227 Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .260 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Phegley c 2 2 1 1 1 0 .265 Totals 35 9 11 9 3 9

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .289 Santana cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .301 Mazara rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .268 Pence lf 5 2 2 0 0 3 .284 Cabrera 3b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .260 1-DeShields pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Odor 2b 4 1 3 3 1 1 .177 Guzman 1b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .229 Federowicz c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .333 a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Totals 42 8 15 6 2 12

Oakland 032 300 001—9 11 2 Texas 000 201 032—8 15 2

a-struck out for Federowicz in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Semien (4), Laureano (3), Cabrera 2 (5). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 9. 2B_Semien (14), Cabrera (10), Odor 2 (8), Guzman (11). 3B_Santana (3). HR_Olson (9), off Smyly; Davis (13), off Smyly; Cabrera (10), off Montas. RBIs_Semien 2 (34), Canha (19), Davis 3 (34), Olson 2 (18), Phegley (38), Cabrera 3 (38), Odor 3 (29). SB_Odor (5). CS_Laureano (2). SF_Canha, Phegley.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Piscotty 2, Pinder); Texas 5 (Choo, Andrus, Guzman 2, Federowicz). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Texas 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Canha, Santana.

DP_Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien); Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 8-2 6 7 3 2 1 10 97 2.84 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.39 Trivino 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 19 5.01 Buchter, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.79 Treinen, S, 14-16 1 3 2 1 1 1 22 3.34 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, L, 1-5 3 6 5 5 2 3 54 8.40 Miller 1 3 3 3 1 1 27 9.47 Fairbanks 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00 Martin 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 5.85 Leclerc 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-1. HBP_Leclerc (Chapman). WP_Leclerc. PB_Phegley (7), Mathis (3).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

T_3:25. A_20,358 (49,115).

