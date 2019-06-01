Listen Live Sports

Athletics slugger Khris Davis returns from injured list

June 1, 2019 7:03 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics slugger Khris Davis is back from a stint on the injured list because of a bruised left hip and oblique muscle.

The designated hitter, who led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, was set to start batting cleanup Saturday night for Oakland in the middle game of a weekend series against the Houston Astros. He went on the injured list May 24, retroactive to May 22, after getting hurt May 5 at Pittsburgh.

Davis tried to play through it for seven games before going on the IL. He is hitting .248 with 12 homers and 29 RBI in 43 games.

The A’s optioned outfielder Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear roster room for Davis’ return.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

