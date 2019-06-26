Listen Live Sports

Atlanta United-Toronto FC, Sums

June 26, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Atlanta 2 0—2
Toronto 2 1—3

First half_1, Toronto, Endoh, 1, 1st minute; 2, Atlanta, Martinez, 2 (penalty kick), 17th; 3, Atlanta, Gressel, 3, 22nd; 4, Toronto, Pozuelo, 6 (Shaffelburg), 27th.

Second half_5, Toronto, Pozuelo, 7 (penalty kick), 90th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Ciman, 69th. Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 11th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso; Claudio Badea; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_24,598.

___

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Jay Chapman, 79th), Liam Fraser, Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jacob Shaffelburg.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Florentin Pogba, 77th), Gonzalo Martinez, Dion Pereira (Jeff Larentowicz, 77th), Eric Remedi, Brek Shea; Darlington Nagbe, Brandon Vazquez.

