|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|20
|.355
|8½
|York
|11
|23
|.324
|10
|Southern Maryland
|10
|24
|.294
|11
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|New Britain
|19
|13
|.594
|2½
|Somerset
|20
|14
|.588
|2½
|High Point
|19
|15
|.559
|3½
___
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 2 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
