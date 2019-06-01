At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 23 14 .622 — Lancaster 12 20 .375 8½ York 11 24 .314 11 Southern Maryland 10 25 .286 12 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 23 11 .676 — New Britain 19 14 .576 3½ High Point 20 15 .571 3½ Somerset 20 15 .571 3½

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 12, York 8

High Point 8, New Britain 1

Lancaster 14, Southern Maryland 4, 7 innings

Sugar Land 11, Somerset 6

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

