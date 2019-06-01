|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Lancaster
|12
|20
|.375
|8½
|York
|11
|24
|.314
|11
|Southern Maryland
|10
|25
|.286
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|New Britain
|19
|14
|.576
|3½
|High Point
|20
|15
|.571
|3½
|Somerset
|20
|15
|.571
|3½
___
Long Island 12, York 8
High Point 8, New Britain 1
Lancaster 14, Southern Maryland 4, 7 innings
Sugar Land 11, Somerset 6
Long Island at York, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 2 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
