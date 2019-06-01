Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 1, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 23 14 .622
Lancaster 12 20 .375
York 11 24 .314 11
Southern Maryland 10 25 .286 12
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 23 11 .676
New Britain 19 14 .576
High Point 20 15 .571
Somerset 20 15 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 12, York 8

High Point 8, New Britain 1

Lancaster 14, Southern Maryland 4, 7 innings

Advertisement

Sugar Land 11, Somerset 6

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        House appropriators propose 3.1% federal pay raise, new money for OPM in 2020 draft bill

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.