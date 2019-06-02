At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 23 14 .622 — Lancaster 13 20 .394 8 York 12 24 .333 10½ Southern Maryland 10 26 .278 12½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 23 12 .657 — High Point 21 15 .583 2½ Somerset 20 15 .571 3 New Britain 19 15 .559 3½

___

Sunday’s Games

York 3, Long Island 2

Lancaster 3, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 6, New Britain 5

Advertisement

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.