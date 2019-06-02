Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 2, 2019 6:21 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 23 14 .622
Lancaster 13 20 .394 8
York 12 24 .333 10½
Southern Maryland 10 26 .278 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 23 12 .657
High Point 21 15 .583
Somerset 20 15 .571 3
New Britain 19 15 .559

___

Sunday’s Games

York 3, Long Island 2

Lancaster 3, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 6, New Britain 5

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

