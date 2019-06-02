Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 2, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 24 14 .632
Lancaster 13 20 .394
York 12 24 .333 11
Southern Maryland 10 26 .278 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 23 12 .657
High Point 21 15 .583
New Britain 19 15 .559
Somerset 20 16 .556

___

Sunday’s Games

York 3, Long Island 2

Lancaster 3, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 6, New Britain 5

Advertisement

Sugar Land 9, Somerset 6

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Monday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.