The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

June 3, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 24 14 .632
Lancaster 13 20 .394
York 12 25 .324 11½
Southern Maryland 10 26 .278 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 24 12 .667
High Point 22 15 .595
Somerset 20 16 .556 4
New Britain 19 16 .543

Monday’s Games

High Point 3, York 2, 10 innings

Long Island 5, New Britain 3

Tuesday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

York at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

