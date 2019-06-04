At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 24 14 .632 — Lancaster 13 20 .394 8½ York 12 25 .324 11½ Southern Maryland 10 26 .278 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 24 12 .667 — High Point 22 15 .595 2½ Somerset 20 16 .556 4 New Britain 19 16 .543 4½

Tuesday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

York at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

