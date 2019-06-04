|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Lancaster
|13
|20
|.394
|8½
|York
|12
|25
|.324
|11½
|Southern Maryland
|10
|26
|.278
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|High Point
|22
|15
|.595
|2½
|Somerset
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|New Britain
|19
|16
|.543
|4½
___
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 10:30 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
