At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 24 15 .615 — Lancaster 14 20 .412 7½ York 12 26 .316 11½ Southern Maryland 11 26 .297 12 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 24 13 .649 — High Point 23 15 .605 1½ New Britain 20 16 .556 3½ Somerset 20 17 .541 4

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 10, York 2

New Britain 11, Long Island 5

Lancaster 8, Sugar Land 7

Southern Maryland 2, Somerset 1

Wednesday’s Games

York at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

