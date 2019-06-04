Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 4, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 24 15 .615
Lancaster 14 20 .412
York 12 26 .316 11½
Southern Maryland 11 26 .297 12
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 24 13 .649
High Point 23 15 .605
New Britain 20 16 .556
Somerset 20 17 .541 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 10, York 2

New Britain 11, Long Island 5

Lancaster 8, Sugar Land 7

Advertisement

Southern Maryland 2, Somerset 1

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wednesday’s Games

York at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.