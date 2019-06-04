|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Lancaster
|14
|20
|.412
|7½
|York
|12
|26
|.316
|11½
|Southern Maryland
|11
|26
|.297
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|High Point
|23
|15
|.605
|1½
|New Britain
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Somerset
|20
|17
|.541
|4
___
High Point 10, York 2
New Britain 11, Long Island 5
Lancaster 8, Sugar Land 7
Southern Maryland 2, Somerset 1
York at High Point, 10:30 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
