Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 5, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 24 15 .615
Lancaster 14 20 .412
York 12 27 .308 12
Southern Maryland 11 28 .282 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 25 13 .658
High Point 24 15 .615
Somerset 22 17 .564
New Britain 20 17 .541

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 9, York 3

Somerset 7, Southern Maryland 2, 7 innings

Long Island 5, New Britain 2

Advertisement

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Somerset 1, Southern Maryland 0, 7 innings

Thursday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.