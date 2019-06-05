|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Lancaster
|14
|21
|.400
|8½
|York
|12
|27
|.308
|12½
|Southern Maryland
|11
|28
|.282
|13½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|High Point
|24
|15
|.615
|1½
|Somerset
|22
|17
|.564
|3½
|New Britain
|20
|17
|.541
|4½
___
High Point 9, York 3
Somerset 7, Southern Maryland 2, 7 innings
Long Island 5, New Britain 2
Sugar Land 9, Lancaster 3
Somerset 1, Southern Maryland 0, 7 innings
York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.