Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 6, 2019 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 25 15 .625
Lancaster 14 21 .400
York 12 27 .308 12½
Southern Maryland 11 28 .282 13½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 25 13 .658
High Point 24 15 .615
Somerset 22 17 .564
New Britain 20 17 .541

___

Thursday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.