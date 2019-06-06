|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Lancaster
|14
|21
|.400
|8½
|York
|13
|27
|.325
|12
|Southern Maryland
|11
|28
|.282
|13½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|High Point
|24
|16
|.600
|2½
|Somerset
|22
|17
|.564
|4
|New Britain
|20
|18
|.526
|5½
York 4, High Point 0
Long Island 7, New Britain 0
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
