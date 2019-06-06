Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 6, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 25 15 .625
Lancaster 14 21 .400
York 13 27 .325 12
Southern Maryland 11 28 .282 13½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 26 13 .667
High Point 24 16 .600
Somerset 22 17 .564 4
New Britain 20 18 .526

___

Thursday’s Games

York 4, High Point 0

Long Island 7, New Britain 0

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.