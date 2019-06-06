Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 6, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 25 16 .610
Lancaster 15 21 .417
York 13 27 .325 11½
Southern Maryland 11 29 .275 13½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 26 13 .667
High Point 24 16 .600
Somerset 23 17 .575
New Britain 20 18 .526

___

Thursday’s Games

York 4, High Point 0

Long Island 7, New Britain 0

Lancaster 13, Sugar Land 3

Advertisement

Somerset 4, Southern Maryland 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Friday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.