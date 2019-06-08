Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 8, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 16 .619
Lancaster 15 22 .405
York 13 28 .317 12½
Southern Maryland 11 30 .268 14½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 27 13 .675
Somerset 24 17 .585
High Point 24 17 .585
New Britain 21 18 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

