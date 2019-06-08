At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 26 16 .619 — Lancaster 16 22 .421 8 York 13 28 .317 12½ Southern Maryland 11 30 .268 14½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 27 14 .659 — High Point 25 17 .595 2½ Somerset 24 17 .585 3 New Britain 21 19 .525 5½

___

Saturday’s Games

High Point 10, Long Island 3

Lancaster 9, New Britain 6

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

