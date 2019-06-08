Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 8, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 17 .605
Lancaster 16 22 .421
York 13 29 .310 12½
Southern Maryland 12 30 .286 13½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 27 14 .659
Somerset 25 17 .595
High Point 25 17 .595
New Britain 21 19 .525

___

Saturday’s Games

High Point 10, Long Island 3

Lancaster 9, New Britain 6

Southern Maryland 3, Sugar Land 2

Somerset 5, York 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

