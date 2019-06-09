|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Lancaster
|16
|23
|.410
|7½
|York
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Southern Maryland
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Somerset
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|High Point
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|New Britain
|22
|19
|.537
|4½
___
Somerset 4, York 3
High Point 5, Long Island 3
New Britain 12, Lancaster 11
Southern Maryland 10, Sugar Land 0, 5 innings
New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
High Point at York, Game 1, 5 p.m.
High Point at York, Game 2, TBD
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.