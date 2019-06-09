Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 9, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 18 .591
Lancaster 16 23 .410
York 13 30 .302 12½
Southern Maryland 13 30 .302 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 27 15 .643
Somerset 26 17 .605
High Point 26 17 .605
New Britain 22 19 .537

___

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 4, York 3

High Point 5, Long Island 3

New Britain 12, Lancaster 11

Advertisement

Southern Maryland 10, Sugar Land 0, 5 innings

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at York, Game 1, 5 p.m.

High Point at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.