The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

June 10, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 26 18 .591
Lancaster 16 23 .410
Southern Maryland 15 30 .333 11½
York 14 30 .318 12
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 27 15 .643
Somerset 26 17 .605
High Point 26 18 .591 2
New Britain 22 21 .512

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland 4, New Britain 0, 7 innings

York 11, High Point 0

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2, 7 innings

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at York, Game 1, 5 p.m.

High Point at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

