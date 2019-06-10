Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 10, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 27 18 .600
Lancaster 16 24 .400
Southern Maryland 15 30 .333 12
York 14 30 .318 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 27 15 .643
Somerset 26 17 .605
High Point 26 18 .591 2
New Britain 22 21 .512

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland 4, New Britain 0, 7 innings

York 11, High Point 0

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2, 7 innings

Sugar Land 6, Lancaster 5

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at York, Game 1, 5 p.m.

High Point at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

