|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Lancaster
|16
|24
|.400
|8½
|York
|15
|30
|.333
|12
|Southern Maryland
|15
|31
|.326
|12½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Somerset
|26
|18
|.591
|2½
|High Point
|26
|19
|.578
|3
|New Britain
|23
|21
|.523
|5½
___
York 13, High Point 3, 7 innings
High Point at York, Game 2, TBD
New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 2
Long Island 3, Somerset 2
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
