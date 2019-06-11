Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 11, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 27 18 .600
Lancaster 16 24 .400
York 15 30 .333 12
Southern Maryland 15 31 .326 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 28 15 .651
Somerset 26 18 .591
High Point 26 19 .578 3
New Britain 23 21 .523

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 13, High Point 3, 7 innings

High Point at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 2

Advertisement

Long Island 3, Somerset 2

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

        USDA relocation proposal faces more congressional backlash

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.