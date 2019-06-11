At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 27 18 .600 — Lancaster 16 24 .400 8½ York 15 30 .333 12 Southern Maryland 15 31 .326 12½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 28 15 .651 — Somerset 26 18 .591 2½ High Point 26 19 .578 3 New Britain 23 21 .523 5½

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 13, High Point 3, 7 innings

High Point at York, Game 2, TBD

New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 2

Advertisement

Long Island 3, Somerset 2

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.