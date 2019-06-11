|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Lancaster
|16
|25
|.390
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|15
|31
|.326
|13
|York
|15
|31
|.326
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Somerset
|26
|18
|.591
|2½
|High Point
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|New Britain
|23
|21
|.523
|5½
___
York 13, High Point 3, 7 innings
High Point 8, York 1, 7 innings
New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 2
Long Island 3, Somerset 2
Sugar Land 8, Lancaster 4
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.