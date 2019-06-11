Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 11, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 28 18 .609
Lancaster 16 25 .390
Southern Maryland 15 31 .326 13
York 15 31 .326 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 28 15 .651
Somerset 26 18 .591
High Point 27 19 .587
New Britain 23 21 .523

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 13, High Point 3, 7 innings

High Point 8, York 1, 7 innings

New Britain 4, Southern Maryland 2

Advertisement

Long Island 3, Somerset 2

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sugar Land 8, Lancaster 4

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.