Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 12, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 28 19 .596
Lancaster 17 25 .405
York 16 31 .340 12
Southern Maryland 15 32 .319 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 28 16 .636
Somerset 27 18 .600
High Point 27 20 .574
New Britain 24 21 .533

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster 12, Sugar Land 5

York 7, High Point 2

New Britain 5, Southern Maryland 1

Advertisement

Somerset 3, Long Island 1

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

        Is your TSP escalator going down?

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.