At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 28 19 .596 — Lancaster 17 25 .405 8½ York 16 31 .340 12 Southern Maryland 15 32 .319 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 28 16 .636 — Somerset 27 18 .600 1½ High Point 27 20 .574 2½ New Britain 24 21 .533 4½

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster 12, Sugar Land 5

York 7, High Point 2

New Britain 5, Southern Maryland 1

Somerset 3, Long Island 1

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

