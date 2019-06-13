|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Lancaster
|17
|25
|.405
|8½
|York
|16
|31
|.340
|12
|Southern Maryland
|15
|32
|.319
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Somerset
|27
|18
|.600
|1½
|High Point
|27
|20
|.574
|2½
|New Britain
|24
|21
|.533
|4½
___
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 7 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
