Atlantic League

June 13, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 28 19 .596
Lancaster 17 25 .405
York 16 31 .340 12
Southern Maryland 15 32 .319 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 29 16 .644
Somerset 27 19 .587
High Point 27 20 .574 3
New Britain 24 21 .533 5

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island 5, Somerset 3

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

