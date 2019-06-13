At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 28 19 .596 — Lancaster 17 25 .405 8½ York 16 31 .340 12 Southern Maryland 15 32 .319 13 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 16 .644 — Somerset 27 19 .587 2½ High Point 27 20 .574 3 New Britain 24 21 .533 5

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island 5, Somerset 3

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

