|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Lancaster
|18
|25
|.419
|7½
|York
|17
|31
|.354
|11
|Southern Maryland
|16
|32
|.333
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Somerset
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|High Point
|27
|21
|.563
|3½
|New Britain
|24
|22
|.522
|5½
___
York 4, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 9, New Britain 6
Long Island 5, Somerset 3
Lancaster 8, Sugar Land 2
Long Island at High Point, 7 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
