At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 28 20 .583 — Lancaster 18 25 .419 7½ York 17 31 .354 11 Southern Maryland 16 32 .333 12 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 16 .644 — Somerset 27 19 .587 2½ High Point 27 21 .563 3½ New Britain 24 22 .522 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

York 4, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 9, New Britain 6

Long Island 5, Somerset 3

Advertisement

Lancaster 8, Sugar Land 2

Friday’s Games

Long Island at High Point, 7 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.