At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 28 20 .583 — Lancaster 18 26 .409 8 York 18 31 .367 10½ Southern Maryland 16 33 .327 12½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 30 16 .652 — Somerset 28 19 .596 2½ High Point 27 22 .551 4½ New Britain 24 22 .522 6

Friday’s Games

Long Island 5, High Point 3

York 12, Lancaster 3

Somerset 3, Southern Maryland 1

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

