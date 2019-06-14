Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

June 14, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 28 20 .583
Lancaster 18 26 .409 8
York 18 31 .367 10½
Southern Maryland 16 33 .327 12½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 30 16 .652
Somerset 28 19 .596
High Point 27 22 .551
New Britain 24 22 .522 6

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 5, High Point 3

York 12, Lancaster 3

Somerset 3, Southern Maryland 1

Advertisement

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        Federal employees perceive more harassment, discrimination in recent years, MSPB says

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.