|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Lancaster
|18
|26
|.409
|7½
|York
|18
|31
|.367
|10
|Southern Maryland
|16
|33
|.327
|12
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Somerset
|28
|19
|.596
|2½
|High Point
|27
|22
|.551
|4½
|New Britain
|25
|22
|.532
|5½
___
Long Island 5, High Point 3
York 12, Lancaster 3
Somerset 3, Southern Maryland 1
New Britain 4, Sugar Land 1
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, Game 2, TBD
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.