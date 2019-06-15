Listen Live Sports

June 15, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 29 21 .580
Lancaster 18 28 .391 9
York 20 31 .392
Southern Maryland 16 34 .320 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 31 17 .646
Somerset 29 19 .604 2
High Point 28 23 .549
New Britain 25 23 .521 6

___

Saturday’s Games

York 4, Lancaster 3, 7 innings

Long Island 3, High Point 2, 7 innings

High Point 8, Long Island 0, 7 innings

York 6, Lancaster 4, 7 innings

Sugar Land 4, New Britain 0

Somerset 9, Southern Maryland 7

Sunday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

