|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Lancaster
|18
|28
|.391
|9
|York
|20
|31
|.392
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|16
|34
|.320
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Somerset
|29
|19
|.604
|2
|High Point
|28
|23
|.549
|4½
|New Britain
|25
|23
|.521
|6
___
York 4, Lancaster 3, 7 innings
Long Island 3, High Point 2, 7 innings
High Point 8, Long Island 0, 7 innings
York 6, Lancaster 4, 7 innings
Sugar Land 4, New Britain 0
Somerset 9, Southern Maryland 7
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 2 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.