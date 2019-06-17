Listen Live Sports

June 17, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 29 21 .580
York 21 31 .404 9
Lancaster 18 29 .383
Southern Maryland 16 35 .314 13½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 31 18 .633
Somerset 30 19 .612 1
High Point 29 23 .558
New Britain 25 23 .521

___

Sunday’s Games

York 7, Lancaster 2

Somerset 3, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

New Britain at Sugar Land, ppd.

Monday’s Games

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

