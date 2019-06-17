|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|York
|21
|31
|.404
|9
|Lancaster
|18
|29
|.383
|9½
|Southern Maryland
|16
|35
|.314
|13½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Somerset
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|High Point
|29
|23
|.558
|3½
|New Britain
|25
|23
|.521
|5½
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 11 a.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
