At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 29 21 .580 — York 21 31 .404 9 Lancaster 18 29 .383 9½ Southern Maryland 16 35 .314 13½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 31 18 .633 — Somerset 30 19 .612 1 High Point 29 23 .558 3½ New Britain 25 23 .521 5½

Monday’s Games

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 11 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

