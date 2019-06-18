Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 18, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 30 22 .577
York 21 31 .404 9
Lancaster 18 29 .383
Southern Maryland 16 35 .314 13½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 31 18 .633
Somerset 30 19 .612 1
High Point 29 23 .558
New Britain 26 24 .520

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 11 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, cancelled

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

