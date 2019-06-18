Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 18, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 30 23 .566
York 22 31 .415 8
Lancaster 18 30 .375
Southern Maryland 16 35 .314 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 31 19 .620
Somerset 31 19 .620
High Point 30 23 .566
New Britain 26 24 .520 5

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 4, Lancaster 1

York 10, Sugar Land 9, 10 innings

Southern Maryland at New Britain, ppd.

Somerset 5, Long Island 2

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

