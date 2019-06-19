|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|York
|22
|31
|.415
|8
|Lancaster
|18
|31
|.367
|10
|Southern Maryland
|16
|35
|.314
|13
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|Somerset
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|High Point
|31
|23
|.574
|2
|New Britain
|26
|24
|.520
|5
___
High Point 8, Lancaster 7, 10 innings
Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
