Atlantic League

June 19, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 30 23 .566
York 22 31 .415 8
Lancaster 18 31 .367 10
Southern Maryland 16 35 .314 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 31 19 .620
Somerset 31 19 .620
High Point 31 23 .574 2
New Britain 26 24 .520 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 8, Lancaster 7, 10 innings

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

