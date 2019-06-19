Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

June 19, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 23 .574
York 22 32 .407 9
Lancaster 18 31 .367 10½
Southern Maryland 17 35 .327 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 32 19 .627
Long Island 31 20 .608 1
High Point 31 23 .574
New Britain 26 25 .510 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 8, Lancaster 7, 10 innings

Southern Maryland 7, New Britain 3, 7 innings

Southern Maryland at New Britain, Game 2, TBD

Sugar Land 7, York 1

Somerset 4, Long Island 1

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

